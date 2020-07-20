LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fight for Father White must continue

To the editor:
I was among those in Richmond on July 10 in support of Father Mark White, who has, in my opinion and that of so many others, been wrongly suspended from ministry to the parishes of St. Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount and St. Joseph’s in Martinsville. I felt blessed to be there in support of this devout priest, who is paying a high price for his obedience in doing what God has called him to do.
As the bishop requested in his “statement,” I do pray for him and for all priests.
I still recall so vividly the day I stood and watched in disbelief as, at the bishop’s directive, the locks on the church doors were changed. Not only was our priest taken from us, but parishioners no longer had free and open access to the sanctuary for meditation and prayer at times that met our needs outside of church office hours. Even so, I pray for the bishop because it is right to do so. Father Mark taught us well.
I will continue to pray for fairness and reconciliation so that Father Mark may be returned to his parishioners at these two parishes.
As Father Mark led us in prayer the other day, the heat and the hardness of the steps on which we knelt did not matter, for I could sense God’s presence among us ... his people and his priest.
The fight for justice for Father Mark must, and will, go on.
JUDY L. ROGERS
Roanoke
The writer is a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount.
