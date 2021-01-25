LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Friend's passing brings memories of Martinsville

To the editor:

My wife, Barbara, and I want the Painter family to know how sorry we are about Irvin’s passing. Having known Irvin since he was a young boy, he would want me to remind us all what a happy guy he was and always fun to be with.

Thinking of all the good times and laughter we shared brings back memories that only we “Southsiders” would understand: such as our great times at Brown Street Field, nights at the Youth Center, our movie times at the Roxy, National and Rives theaters, weekends of sports at the gym or on the playing fields, Snows sandwich shop, our summer baseball rivalry with “Northside” and being a Bulldog.

These times and others made growing up in Martinsville a wonderful experience. Yes, we are sad, but our time with Irvin leaves us with a treasure of unforgettable memories.

MOIR HILL

Roanoke