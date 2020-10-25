LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Get ready for an election scam by GOP

To the editor:

Prepare yourself for another Trump election scam on Nov. 3. Trump and his Republicans are gearing up for another attempt to steal the general election by suppressing voters and voiding the election results.

Republican corruption of the highest order will be on display. Trump will use his ring of felons and Russian volunteers to manipulate the election again, desperately trying to stay in power. Trump's red-hat, paranoid-camouflaged poll watchers will be locked and loaded, hovering around voting locations trying to intimidate "citizens" who don't look like them. As we speak, Republicans are purging voter rolls, blocking mail delivery and lying about the validity of mail-in-ballots because they can't win an election without cheating.

Trump lost the popular vote by 3 million votes in 2016, and the Electoral College handed him the presidency. This time, America needs a landslide victory in the tens of millions to throw Trump and his coven out of the White House. Hold Republicans accountable for ignoring the rule of law, enabling a criminal and making America vulnerable to the worst dictators in the world.