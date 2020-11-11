LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Glenn Wood was a fine gentleman

To the editor:

It was a cold fall day in 1950. The event was the first race ever held at the newly constructed Starkey Speedway in Roanoke County. The event was won by car No. 16. The car was driven by Glenn Wood of Stuart. A few weeks later I would meet Glenn Wood at the speedway.

In the years that followed I would see much of him and have many conversations with him. He and brother Leonard, with help from other brothers Delano, Ray Lee and Clay, would build and maintain one of the greatest racing teams the sport has ever known.

On and off the track Glenn Wood was a modest gentleman. Whether explaining the aerodynamics that enable an airplane to fly, the basics of building a race car or lending tires or parts to a competitor, he did it with modesty. He always went out of his way to speak or wave to me.

Whether passing me on the streets of Martinsville, or in the speedway cafeteria at Daytona International Speedway, as a winning race driver, winning car owner or hall-of-famer, he never varied from his modest. gentlemanly ways.

The last time I saw him was at a fast-food restaurant in Henry County. He spoke before I recognized his presence and immediately asked about a medical problem I had. That was Glenn Wood, the gentleman.