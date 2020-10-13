LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God and Joe Biden are our only hopes

To the editor:

Joel Cannaday’s letter ("Speaking of bullies, how about Joe Biden?" Sept. 29) referred to a My Word I’d written (Character means a lot in this election," Sept. 18). I respect Mr. Cannaday agreeing that bullies don’t belong in the White House, but I strongly disagree with his making it seem like I’m agreeing with him calling Vice President Biden a bully.

As I stated, I met the vice president, we talked, and I think that he is a very nice person. He will make an excellent president because he’s experienced, he has compassion, and he tells the truth.

There are no perfect people in this world. I’m not concerned about the past. I’m concerned about what is going on today. That’s why we need Vice President Biden to lead us out of so much distress. He has integrity, and I believe the he honestly cares about this country. In the midst of this pandemic, people losing their homes, people without food, people afraid to send their children to school and so much death and heartache, we need someone like Vice President Biden to work at making things better.

In my opinion, God and Joe Biden are our only hopes. It’s not my place to tell anyone who to vote for. I’m just hoping that everyone will exercise their rights to vote.