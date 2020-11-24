 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God, science deserve praise
To the editor:

Isn’t science wonderful? Two effective vaccines developed less than a year after the emergence of the COVID plague.

We should all be praising God that those elite scientists were in charge of the vaccine effort, as opposed to, for instance, politicians who first downplayed the problem (at a cost of thousands of lives) and who now are trying to take credit for the work of the scientific community.

JIM BEARD

Martinsville

