LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Good should rep conservatives

The editorial cartoon in the Dec. 20 had some good points. I think the three elephants should have been donkeys instead, and the holdup would fit them.

After reading your editorial on same day about U.S. Rep.-elect Bob Good ("New Rep. Good not good enough," Dec. 20), I think the conservatives in 5th District are going to feel fortunate that they have a real conservative who will speak up, not be coward and not be another swamp creature in the Washington establishment.