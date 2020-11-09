LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Healthy habits help vs. COVID-19

To the editor:

As we learn more and more about COVID-19, one thing has become abundantly clear: The healthier you are, the better your outcome will be if you catch the virus. Not only is this true for COVID, but it's true for any sickness or accident that befalls us.

Those who exercise regularly, eat and drink healthy and don’t abuse drugs or alcohol live longer, recover faster from sickness or surgery and can maintain active living into their golden years. Unfortunately, many Americans have risk factors, such as obesity, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes and COPD, the vast majority of these being preventable.

The medical establishment and health officials have screamed for years that as a country we continue to become more and more unhealthy, that we have become a culture that does not understand cause and effect, or we simply deny the reality that being unhealthy is dangerous . We fear dying of COVID, a heart attack or a stroke, yet we do not take the actions to greatly reduce the possibility of that happening.

The most incredible part of this entire scenario is the answer is not complex or expensive and has side effects such as having more energy and reducing anxiety. I encourage us all to evaluate our lifestyles and adjust where needed by doing several things.