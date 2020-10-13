LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hospital was great but the landlord was ...

To the editor:

I am a medical traveler and a veteran. I have dedicated my life to helping those in need. I recently completed an assignment at Sovah Health in Martinsville.

I was humbled by the warm and welcoming people who work there. It restored my faith in humanity. Good people exist! Unfortunately, my chosen residence in Martinsville was one of the worst experiences of my life.

There were only two options for furnished housing. I chose to stay at a place where I found out that I was being charged double what most people pay for a mortgage in the town. I was made to pay a security deposit equal to one month's rent, plus first and last month's rent.

My contract duration is only for 3 months. Because of the unfortunate demise of a local physician, my contract was prematurely canceled. I left Martinsville on Oct. 3 even though I had paid for the entire month of rent.

I have tried several times to contact my landlord to see if I could at least get partial rent returned. She has not returned any of my phone calls, and the manager states she has no way of getting in touch with her. This owner has no accountability and obviously takes advantage of medical travelers.