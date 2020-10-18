LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How about publishing the number who have recovered?

To the editor:
I think we are all quite aware that more than 210,000 people who have died in the United States from COVID-19, and a few hundred more die each day. I don't question the seriousness of the disease. However, I believe you would do your readers a great service if you would publish at least weekly the number of people who have recovered from the disease.
I suspect many others are just as weary of constantly reading about the deaths as I am. Give us some good news from time to time. Far more people have recovered from the disease than the number who have died.
EDWARD ARRINGTON
Martinsville
EDITOR'S NOTE: Statistical reports about the virus routinely list the number of cases as well as the number who have died. The difference would be an indication of those who recovered.
