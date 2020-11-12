LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ID at polls was confusing

To the editor:

I went to vote at the Rich Acres Elementary School on Tuesday as I have done for the past 40 years. Although I did not recognize any of those working the polls, I wasn’t concerned. Specifically because the Bulletin printed on Nov. 2 the following: "ID: A valid form of identification is required for first-time voters but not returning voters.” On Nov. 3 he Bulletin published the same thing.

I did not bring a form of identification to the voting location, and when I got to the person checking voters, she said I could not vote since I did not have a form of identification. This person did not ask my name or my address, which is recorded on the laptop she was using. She said that was the rule. I mentioned the paper printed the above information, and she said that is was not correct and misleading.

She said I could fill out a form stating who I said I was. Does that make any sense? My husband was just in front of me and said I was his wife and lived in the same house as him. I went with one of the workers to fill out some forms although I did not have any identification to verify I was who I put on the form.

The worker then told me my vote would not be counted until all the recognized votes had been counted. That might not be forever.