LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ID at polls was confusing

To the editor:
I went to vote at the Rich Acres Elementary School on Tuesday as I have done for the past 40 years. Although I did not recognize any of those working the polls, I wasn’t concerned. Specifically because the Bulletin printed on Nov. 2 the following: "ID: A valid form of identification is required for first-time voters but not returning voters.” On Nov. 3 he Bulletin published the same thing.
I did not bring a form of identification to the voting location, and when I got to the person checking voters, she said I could not vote since I did not have a form of identification. This person did not ask my name or my address, which is recorded on the laptop she was using. She said that was the rule. I mentioned the paper printed the above information, and she said that is was not correct and misleading.
She said I could fill out a form stating who I said I was. Does that make any sense? My husband was just in front of me and said I was his wife and lived in the same house as him. I went with one of the workers to fill out some forms although I did not have any identification to verify I was who I put on the form.
The worker then told me my vote would not be counted until all the recognized votes had been counted. That might not be forever.
I have since talked to other voters from different precincts, and they were not asked for identification. As a matter of fact I believe our governor announced some time back that ID was not required to vote.
I did get to vote after I went for my driver's license. Will someone please explain what is going on.
GAIL V. MITCHELL
Martinsville
NOTE: The Bulletin published an article on Sept. 29 that explained that voters who previously had voted in Virginia only had to sign a declaration of identification. No ID is required by law.
