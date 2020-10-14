LETTER TO THE EDITOR: If only the voters were as prepared as Elizabeth Stone

To the editor:

If there was ever to be a Medal of Honor for Americanism in Henry County, I would hope it would be awarded to our registrar, Elizabeth Stone. She las lead many election seasons for decades with integrity, efficiency and a non-political attitude. I have the utmost respect for her handling of every voting opportunity we have been honored to have.

I was an election officer for many years, and each session involved a training night to review regulations and any changes from the previous election. We all knew our jobs on election day and knew we had backup from Ms. Stone’s office on whatever would interfere with our mission. Whether it was a mechanical issue, precinct confusion or voter anguish, we dealt with them as we were trained to do.

Once, Delegate Danny Marshall (R-Danville) appeared in our polling precinct, which was a violation. He was reminded by a poll worker of his mistake, and he left without discussion.

I retired from this officer position because of the long hours and the frustration of hearing voters knowing they needed to vote but not knowing what the issues were or who was on the ballot. There are a lot of uninformed voters that will decide who will govern us and make the rules.