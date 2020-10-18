LETTER TO THE EDITOR: If you vote for Biden, this is what you are choosing

To the editor:

Most people realize that voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming election is a vote for Kamala Harris for president. As we all know he is unlikely to be able to serve a term if elected. Based on his cognitive abilities he is unlikely to be in the job very long, much less finish his term.

I would urge everyone to take a look at Harris' extremely radical Senate voting record. After careful review, you will most surely realize that her voting record far exceeds that of her radical counterpart, the likes of "Democratic Socialist" Bernie Sanders.

Sanders says he will pressure Biden to push the party even further to the left, which will also include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s trillion-dollar Green New Deal. Biden is for that one minute, but against it the next minute. Either way it involves us spending almost unlimited taxpayer money on a program of climate change that is a long shot at best. China and India two worst climate offenders are not even considering any involvement in this program.