LETTER TO THE EDITOR: In praise of conservative views
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: In praise of conservative views

To the editor:

What an Opinion page on Dec. 10! Finally a whole page of conservatives.

Starting with Byron York's piece, it got better and better.

Letter writers Barnes, Dodson and Eanes were right on. No “shame” on these three.

People are tired of listening to whining and crying. Four years worth.

Leonard Pitts and some letters writers have hogged the page enough. But I realize it’s a liberal thing.

MIKE WATKINS

Spencer

 

