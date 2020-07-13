LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Is the cost of wearing a mask really too much?

To the editor:
A letter writer recently addressed that we as individuals have a choice on whether or not to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The World Health Organization, comprised of virologists and other health care experts, determined from various historical experiences worldwide that the wearing of a mask may interrupt the possibility of passing viruses/bacterial infections from one person to another.
Having worked in the health care field for 30 years both in the military and as a consultant, I found the wearing of a mask is a standard of practice and protection for individuals.
I have worn protective masks and gear, when treating patients with TB, pneumonia, SARs and a host of other diseases. Also I’ve treated patients with possible biological exposure during the Gulf War.
We medical people swore an oath to provide care to anyone regardless of a situation. Imagine how health care workers feel each day, when treating a patient during a situation such as this pandemic.
Lastly, the numbers one reads and/or hears, does represent worldwide exposures and deaths of both children and adults. Please remember that those numbers are human beings, which may include yourself, your family, etc.
Now ask yourself: Is the purchasing and wearing a mask that much of inconvenience?
HENRY STEUNEBRINK
Martinsville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!