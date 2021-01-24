LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Is this writer judging only by one color?

To the editor:

The gist of Michael Elder's letter ("Blacks need to be more aware," Jan. 7) was that America is a racist country, white Americans are the most racist, and the Black community should start being ugly to the white community.

America cannot be that bad when Mike Elder, a Black man, can write a letter to a paper that is managed by a white woman, Wendi Craig, and edited by a white man, Steven Doyle, and the paper prints his racist comments.

Give us all a break. You are doing just fine in America.

I was born in a Pacific Island chain called The Marshall Islands. It's a third-world country where people's houses are made of plywood, have cheaply thrown together tin-roofs and no indoor plumbing, and he is complaining? The Marshallese all have dark skin. Does Mike Elder care about their hardship? Or does he only care about dark Americans? Mexicans are a minority. Does he care about them? Or does he only care about mistreated minorities that match his exact level of dark skin?