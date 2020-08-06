LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It's time to move on from Confederacy

To the editor:
I am guessing that maybe a few folks in Henry County/Martinsville understand the significance of the swastika symbol as it flew in Nazi Germany during the 1930s and 1940s.
It was originally a Greek cross that extended the arms in a rotary direction. It was adopted by the Nazis to promote the direction of Germany out of defeat from its loss of World War I to a reformation under a new leader. Adolph Hitler was a survivor of WW I, and he spent prison time writing a memoir “Mein Kompf” (translated: "My Struggle").
In his depraved sense of reality Hitler concluded that Jews needed to be eradicated. He said they were subhuman and were responsible for the downfall of human progress. The swastika flag is not flown in Germany today. There are no monuments to honor Nazis. Germany has progressed beyond its decades of shame.
In our nation, these United States, we have declared that we are "all created equal." Let us get on with it.
Our American flag has been under fire. At Fort Monroe during the War of 1812 it withstood cannon fire and survived. Tests of endurance include the Mexican War, the Spanish American War, WW I and WW II, Korea, Granada, Vietnam, Panama and many Mideast nations and other battles. However, there are folks who honor the “stars and bars” that was flown by traitors to a united nation.
The Confederate leader, Gen. Robert E. Lee, was once asked about that flag following the end of that divisive war. He simply suggested it be folded and put away. To so many, the stars and bars are as offensive as the swastika flown by the Nazis. It represents the evil and violent history that is still being overcome. To others, unfortunately, it is a misplaced reminiscence or sad nostalgia. Many wish to honor a time when our nation was divided by those who could not remember why the Founders wrote a preamble to and then penned the Constitution of the United States.
We need to continue to heal our nation. We must come together in prayer and love for each other. Let us put away hate and old baggage of past grudges that impede progress. Please, let us move on to better times.
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway
