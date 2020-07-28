LETTER TO THE EDITOR: John Lewis stood up for what he believed

To the editor:
I didn’t know Mr. John Lewis personally, but when I heard that he had passed away, I felt a great sense of loss. There’s not many people who stood out like he did. He was someone who would cause me to stop and listen to him speak, no matter what I was doing.
I’m glad that I have books about him in my Black History book collection. I’ve read about what he went through in order to gain civil rights. He fought a hard fight and stood the beatings and inhumane treatment. Mr. Lewis will always be remembered as one of our great Black warriors who did more than just talk. He did a lot of walking, a lot of suffering, but he still stood for what he believed.
We need more people like him, especially with all that’s going on today. Mr. Lewis was a person who could lead and be human at the same time. He loved people, he just wanted everyone to have their civil rights. It’s sad knowing that he won’t be here to help with things that still need to be changed. He fought for people to live free of oppression, to have a right to vote and, most of all, to be free to be a person.
It’s ironic that in the year of 2020 some of the same things still exist. The racial divide, voter suppression, brutality of people for no reason and injustice still plague this county. And now there is this thing called coronavirus. It is running wild without anyone being able to stop it.
We sure could use someone like Mr. Lewis to lead us. He would work for and with the people. That’s what real leaders do. Mr. John Lewis will always be one of my heroes. His legacy will live on forever. I pray that someone will follow his example.
May we all be blessed.
MARY E. FARRIS
Martinsville
