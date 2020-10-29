LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kathy Lawson is a person of service, leadership

To the editor:

I proudly served with Kathy Lawson in the Jaycees for many years and received a Junior Chamber International Senatorship, the highest award that can be presented to a Jaycee. We are both past presidents of the Martinsville Jaycees and chairs of the original Oktoberfest.

I can honestly attest that she lives by the Jaycee Creed, which ends, “Service to humanity is the best work of life.” I have also worked with her through Christmas Cheer and the Christmas Parade Association, among other personal and professional endeavors.

As a proven transformational leader, she works with teams to identify needed change, creates a vision to guide the change through inspiration, and executes the change in tandem with committed members of a group. We need a leader with expertise in change as we face reversion. She brings individuals and organizations together to work towards a common goal.

Lawson stated, “We have opportunities to work with our colleagues in Henry County, and we can figure out how to do business together so it’s equitable. Not doing something isn’t going to get us anywhere in the future.”