LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Laugh-track' comments aren't really funny

To the Editor:
I have said before that I listen to every real-time quote and those recorded that I may have missed by President Trump, and I watch him deliver those messages. I have gotten to a point where I wait for a laugh track to follow his absurd statements. It is like watching a weird sitcom or an old Leno monologue.
Many times, there is a repeat of previous statements. “I believe the virus is going away”, “We have control of the virus,” “it is the China virus," or "the figures are improving”, are regular themes. A most-recent outrageous statement was “If we didn’t test for it, there would be no cases.”
So then, if that is so, if we stop taking x-rays there will be no broken bones or cancer. If a woman was never tested for being pregnant ... you get my point?
President Trump is supposed to be the leader of my country and yours. There is no laugh track. He says stupid things every day. Pay attention. He gets tested at least once a day and wears no mask. If you ever do get tested, you still need to wear a mask out of respect for others.
Now he says we need to “live with the virus." Again, no laugh track follows. That means, of course, that we accept the increase of cases, sufferings and deaths. Americans are barred entering the European countries because we have no one to call on the “promote the general welfare.” Think about it: We Americans are not accepted in Europe. I wonder if it is Trump’s plan to eliminate voters who oppose him. He has had other schemes as bizarre.
All I ask is that you listen to him. Remember everything that has happened and is happening and think how it will get better in four more years. Pray about it. Make plans to vote in November or as soon as you can record your vote.
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway
