LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Laying bare those who don't wear masks

To the editor:

This is to all those folks who claim they have a constitutional right to refuse to wear government-mandated face masks: Why don't you trot down to your local Walmart, go inside and take off all your clothes and lolly-gag buck naked around the grocery section? Wonder how long it will take before the blue coats come to arrest you and haul you off to the slammer?

Now, tell me again how it is you figure you have a right to refuse to comply with government-mandated body coverings?

BUD KINNIT

Martinsville

