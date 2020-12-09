 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Leonard Pitts can howl on
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Leonard Pitts can howl on

To the editor:

I read columnist Leonard Pitts' sad, sadistic, self-centered egotistical tirade about what 72 million Americans think of our beloved President Trump as being some ignorant cult followers ("Let’s give them something to howl about," Dec. 1).

Seems to me swamp dwellers and fake newscasters and wounded columnists like yourself from 2016 defeat howl the loudest.

Howl on, sir. For hell will be hot for all liars.

BENNY DODSON

Martinsville

