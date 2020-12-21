LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's investigate voting computers

To the editor:

If you have been watching the news recently, you've seen reports that our defense computers had been hacked by foreign governments. Most of us would think that those computers would be very highly protected for many reasons that need no explanation.

The point I am making here is that if these highly protected computers could be hacked, would it be possible to hack or manipulate others that are so-called secure?

Would it be possible to hack or manipulate voting machines, such as the Dominion Machines, used in this past election? Many of us have heard the term "algorithm." This term means to process a set of rules to be followed in calculations in setting up computers. We conservatives have high hopes that this would be investigated.

Basically, all we have heard is nothing to see here, move on and listen to the mainstream media keep repeating, "No evidence of voter fraud." We encourage everyone to look up Dominion voting machines. Where were their servers? Where are the executives? Anyone interview them?

We appreciate Republicans that have stuck by this president plus supporters that continue to stand behind a man that dares to say "Americans first."