LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's preserve our turkeys

To the editor:

Ever heard of a “turkey shadow?” In sanctuaries, turkeys follow their guardians around like friendly puppies, enjoy treats and affection and even fall asleep in their lucky person’s lap while being petted. These charismatic birds have an affinity for music, and cluck along to favorite songs.

Turkeys are also protective parents, who proudly raise and defend their young. This November is Adopt a Turkey Month, an opportunity to learn more about turkeys and spare them from our Thanksgiving tables.

As PETA President Ingrid Newkirk explains in her new book, "Animalkind," more and more Americans are opting to feast on delicious cruelty-free foods and spare these gentle animals’ lives. Animal sanctuaries have popped up around the country, housing turkeys who would otherwise be violently killed — when they are only weeks old — for human consumption. These sanctuaries encourage supporters to “adopt” a turkey for Thanksgiving, instead of killing one.

With so many delicious vegan roasts available for our dinner tables, there is no reason to fund cruelty while giving thanks. For more “ThanksVegan” celebration tips visit www.PETA.org.