LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's preserve our turkeys

Let’s preserve our turkeys
To the editor:
Ever heard of a “turkey shadow?” In sanctuaries, turkeys follow their guardians around like friendly puppies, enjoy treats and affection and even fall asleep in their lucky person’s lap while being petted. These charismatic birds have an affinity for music, and cluck along to favorite songs.
Turkeys are also protective parents, who proudly raise and defend their young. This November is Adopt a Turkey Month, an opportunity to learn more about turkeys and spare them from our Thanksgiving tables.
As PETA President Ingrid Newkirk explains in her new book, “Animalkind,” more and more Americans are opting to feast on delicious cruelty-free foods and spare these gentle animals’ lives. Animal sanctuaries have popped up around the country, housing turkeys who would otherwise be violently killed — when they are only weeks old — for human consumption. These sanctuaries encourage supporters to “adopt” a turkey for Thanksgiving, instead of killing one.
With so many delicious vegan roasts available for our dinner tables, there is no reason to fund cruelty while giving thanks. For more “ThanksVegan” celebration tips visit www.PETA.org.
JESSICA BELLAMY
Norfolk
The writer is a member of the PETA Foundation in Norfolk.
We must treat all animals well
To the editor:
Netflix’s explosive new documentary “My Octopus Teacher” chronicles a complex relationship between a man and the world’s most bizarre animal – an octopus. It further testifies to our highly conflicted relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Most of us treasure our “pets” – dogs, cats, horses. Our allegiance to them transcends that to our own species. If our dog and a Congolese child were competing for scarce funds for life-saving surgery, we know who would live.
Yet, we torment, kill and consume other animals that are similar in appearance, intelligence and ability to suffer. Then, we bristle at East Asians who do the same to animals we consider pets.
We pride ourselves on being intelligent, rational beings. We have gone to the moon, unraveled and modified genetic codes and found cures for deadly diseases. Yet we still have not figured out our relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Some of us have. Vegans profess compassion and respect for all sentient beings. Veganism requires no special courses or certifications. Every one of us can become one on our next trip to our supermarket.
MOSES BLYTHE
Martinsville
The writer is a member of the PETA Foundation in Norfolk.
