LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's vaccinate teachers, schools staff first

To the editor:

“We have met the enemy and he is us.” Walt Kelly’s Pogo knew it years ago.

More than 373,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 so far. That is more deaths in one year than the flu caused in the past 10 years combined. By the end of January, we will likely have surpassed the total death toll for Americans during all of World War II.

Henry County leads the Western Piedmont Health District with more than 3,100 cases. About 1 out of every 17 people in our county has now tested positive for COVID. Presently, our positive test rate is 21.5%. That’s 1 out of 5.

We frequently hear how much effort is going into making our schools safe. However, Magna Vista High School, Laurel Park Middle School and Carver Elementary have each had 10 or more staff cases since school started in the fall. Since Dec. 12, there have been 23 new cases in Henry County Public Schools. Obviously, the virus is still present in our schools.