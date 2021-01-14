LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's vaccinate teachers, schools staff first

To the editor:
“We have met the enemy and he is us.” Walt Kelly’s Pogo knew it years ago.
More than 373,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 so far. That is more deaths in one year than the flu caused in the past 10 years combined. By the end of January, we will likely have surpassed the total death toll for Americans during all of World War II.
Henry County leads the Western Piedmont Health District with more than 3,100 cases. About 1 out of every 17 people in our county has now tested positive for COVID. Presently, our positive test rate is 21.5%. That’s 1 out of 5.
We frequently hear how much effort is going into making our schools safe. However, Magna Vista High School, Laurel Park Middle School and Carver Elementary have each had 10 or more staff cases since school started in the fall. Since Dec. 12, there have been 23 new cases in Henry County Public Schools. Obviously, the virus is still present in our schools.
We have a solution. A vaccine is available, and the West Piedmont Health District will soon start its category 1B push. Teachers, other essential personnel, and the elderly will be in this distribution. Instead of pushing to return to hybrid , we should focus our efforts on getting staff vaccinated as well as the elderly and other essential frontline workers.
There is no sound reason to begin hybrid instruction in advance of this distribution. This vaccine is our newest weapon in the war. Why don’t we use it before we blindly go onward?
JOEL BUNN
Martinsville
EDITOR'S NOTE: This letter was submitted on the same day that Henry County Public Schools announced that it would postpone returning to hybrid classes.