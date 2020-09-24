LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Letter writer missed one point in his argument

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Writer missed one point in his argument

To the editor:

I was reading Gary Hughes’ reasons for voting Republican (“These are the reasons I’m voting Republican,” Sept. 17), and his seventh point caught my eye: “continuing to support Israel. Genesis 12.”

I have found in my Bible study that Genesis 12 has zero to do with American politics. I believe Mr. Hughes would be referring exactly to Genesis 12:7, which says, “And the Lord appeared unto Abram, and said, Unto thy seed will I give this land.” Joshua and King Solomon said that Abraham’s land promise was fulfilled in their time:

“And the Lord gave unto Israel all the land which he swore to give unto their fathers; and they possessed it, and dwelt therein.” (Joshua 21:43)

“Blessed be the Lord, that hath given rest unto his people Israel, according to all that he promised: there hath not failed one word of all his good promise, which he promised by the hand of Moses his servant.” (1Kings 8:56)