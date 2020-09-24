LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Letter writer missed one point in his argument

Writer missed one point in his argument
To the editor:
I was reading Gary Hughes’ reasons for voting Republican (“These are the reasons I’m voting Republican,” Sept. 17), and his seventh point caught my eye: “continuing to support Israel. Genesis 12.”
I have found in my Bible study that Genesis 12 has zero to do with American politics. I believe Mr. Hughes would be referring exactly to Genesis 12:7, which says, “And the Lord appeared unto Abram, and said, Unto thy seed will I give this land.” Joshua and King Solomon said that Abraham’s land promise was fulfilled in their time:
- “And the Lord gave unto Israel all the land which he swore to give unto their fathers; and they possessed it, and dwelt therein.” (Joshua 21:43)
- “Blessed be the Lord, that hath given rest unto his people Israel, according to all that he promised: there hath not failed one word of all his good promise, which he promised by the hand of Moses his servant.” (1Kings 8:56)
Stephen said in Acts 7:17 that “the time of the promise drew nigh,” continuing to Acts 7:45, “our fathers that came after brought in with Jesus (Joshua) in the possession of the Gentiles.” “Possession of the Gentiles” equals Land of Canaan. Meaning the land promise is not for our future. Why this attention to a land plot when Acts 7:49 said, “Heaven is my throne, earth is my footstool”?
Paul in Acts 13:32-33 said, “The promise which was made unto the fathers, God hath fulfilled the same unto us their children.”
I agree with Mr. Hughes on some points, but not No.7.
IAN YOUNG
Martinsville
}
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!