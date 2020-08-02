LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Libraries have kept the services coming

To the editor:
As this nation battles against the deadly COVID-19 virus, heroes have emerged in the persons of scientists, public health officials, doctors, nurses, emergency medical personnel, clerks in essential businesses and ordinary citizens who have followed scientific guidelines for social distancing, including wearing of masks as they shop in public places, travel to and from work and begin to worship in person.
Recently another group of heroes, librarians and staff, working at the Blue Ridge Regional Library in our region, have provided much-needed access to patrons, offering phone-in requests followed by curbside pickup of books, DVDs, books on tape and magazines. In addition, access to a growing list of e-books is available without the need to leave your home.
If you don’t know what title you want, library staff can provide suggestions by phone, or you can search the online catalog. As for me, these services have helped to fill the time when the stress, frustration and loneliness of a stay-at-home regimen can sometimes become overwhelming. I am currently binge-reading Daniel Silva’s electrifying tales of an Israeli assassin whose quest to identify and destroy terrorists dedicated to the total destruction of his country keep me entertained and looking ahead for a sequel.
Curling up with a good book will not be denied by this virus, whatever your age. Indeed, library support for children continued to be available this summer in spite of the pandemic. The annual summer reading programs at each library has provided curbside delivery of favorite and new book titles plus weekly activity packets to encourage the practice of emerging literacy skills and foster a continued love of reading in youngsters of all ages.
Librarians and their staff stand ready to provide you materials that will entertain you, expose you to important ideas, introduce you to great leaders and review inspiring moments in history. Honor them with your thanks; use them for your benefit.
CAROL MEYER
Ridgeway
