LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Life lessons and opportunities start at home

To the editor:
First of all, I’m not being a critic. I’m very observant, and I see what I see.
We’ve been in our neighborhood for over 45 years. The other day, I noticed a crew doing some patch work on the street. First of all, I was glad they were doing it. There were five guys, all white, three real nice vehicles, two pieces of machinery.
You see this real often, so I asked myself: Is there a secret of this that I need to learn, so I can tell the young black guys about it so they can prepare themselves to get these types of jobs?
My grandson had hopes of maybe playing college football. I’ve always told him not to rely on one thing, get multiple skills, so if one thing doesn’t work, something else will. I furnished the money. You wouldn’t believe the landscape projects he has created over the summer at his mom’s house. I support his ideas.
As my 93-year-old mom would say, "It starts at home with kids.” Don’t blame the world if you don’t do your job as a parent or grandparent.
SANFORD MARTIN
Martinsville
