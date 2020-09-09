 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Long-term care facilities need all the support we can provide
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Long-term care facilities need all the support we can provide

To the editor:

COVID-19, the invisible enemy, has had an unprecedented impact on society. Since day one, long-term care communities have struggled with the devastating effects of the virus.

As noted in your editorial (“OUR VIEW: We need to know about why so many are dying in our area,” Aug. 23) the disproportionate number of COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities must be addressed.

Yet, as we enter month six of this fight, we must not forget that caregivers have made many sacrifices – working long days and nights – missing milestone events in their own lives to ensure that our loved ones are not forgotten.

Throughout this crisis, it’s evident that long-term care facilities have not been prioritized. Because of supply chain disruptions, nearly one in five nursing homes in Virginia do not possess a 1-week supply of N95 masks, while 14% don’t have a 1-week supply of surgical masks and gowns. And leading public health experts have found that community spread is a key driver of COVID-19 cases – making it critical that caregivers can access PPE.

With each passing day, we’re hopeful that COVID-19 will stop in its tracks, but it’s clear the virus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. We’re thankful to Gov. Northam and Virginia lawmakers for standing by the long-term care community during this particularly challenging time. As the pandemic continues, we are asking lawmakers and Gov. Northam to continue the $20 per day funding increase for Virginia’s nursing homes through next summer. We can’t win without continued support.

KEITH HARE

Richmond

