LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Love for the stories and music by 'Foo-foo'

To the editor:
On behalf of the family of Ruth Pace, we want to thank Holly Kozelsky, Johnathan Penn and Vicky Pulliam Nelson for the wonderful article about our Aunt Ruth (Foo-foo to the younger generations) ("She would give her all to you," Sept. 20). We appreciate all the effort and care you took to visit her at her home. It looked like you had quite an entertaining and musical visit.
We enjoyed hearing some of your stories in the newspaper article and look forward to the production "A Night in Time with Ruth Pace" presented by the TheatreWorks Community Players. We nieces, nephews, great and great-greats have all benefited from Foo-foo's etiquette, family history and music lessons, and her love for family and friends. Thank you!
MARTHA ROSS
Rockingham
