LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Martinsville Seven is story of South

To the editor:

I became aware of the Martinsville Seven after I moved to Martinsville about four years ago. Being a 70-year-old native Southerner and having lived in several Southern states, I have long been painfully aware of the racial inequities in our country.

I support the efforts of Rudolph McCollum Jr. and others to persuade Gov. Northam to posthumously pardon the "Martinsville Seven" ("In apology to the Martinsville 7," Dec. 13).

Hopefully, if Gov. Northam proceeds with pardoning the "Martinsville Seven," he will have taken another bold step toward reconciliation and true racial equality.

MIKE LYMAN

Martinsville