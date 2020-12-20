 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Martinsville Seven is story of South
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Martinsville Seven is story of South

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

I became aware of the Martinsville Seven after I moved to Martinsville about four years ago. Being a 70-year-old native Southerner and having lived in several Southern states, I have long been painfully aware of the racial inequities in our country.

I support the efforts of Rudolph McCollum Jr. and others to persuade Gov. Northam to posthumously pardon the "Martinsville Seven" ("In apology to the Martinsville 7," Dec. 13).

Hopefully, if Gov. Northam proceeds with pardoning the "Martinsville Seven," he will have taken another bold step toward reconciliation and true racial equality.

MIKE LYMAN

Martinsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert