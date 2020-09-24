LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Maybe DVD approach could close gaps in distance learning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

Almost daily I hear someone on TV discussing what is best for sending the children back to school. There are many opinions of what is best for the students. The educators, politicians, and psychology teachers all agree there should not be a gap in the education of all students. They say each class and grade builds a foundation for the next level of learning.

Some of the schools have classes for most of their students. Others receive their classes on the internet. What about the children who do not have the internet? These students cannot afford the internet or the internet is not available where they live.

This is my solution: Search for the most qualified and most skilled teachers for every class from kindergarten to seniors and have them teach the classes just like they were in school, only record these classes on DVD. Then make these video classes available to everyone who does not have the internet. I am sure almost all of these students have a DVD player to watch movies. Watching a DVD lesson on TV is not much different from watching a lesson on a computer monitor. For communications with the teacher weekly. A DVD player is not too expensive if a student has to buy one. Once these classes are recorded, the Department of Education can appoint a group of educators to edit these DVDs for correction or clarification.