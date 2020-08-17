LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Medicare and Medicaid are important to protect

To the editor:
The 55th anniversary of Medicaid and Medicare occurred recently, and in the middle of a pandemic, these public health programs continue to be critical.
After taking early retirement, my husband and I depended upon private health insurance policies for several years. The plans were expensive, and I worried that if we were diagnosed with a serious illness, the insurance company would drop us, and how could we fight that? It was such a relief when we were eligible for Medicare.
Medicare is not “free.” My husband and I paid into the program through our working years, and we pay a share of the Medicare cost now as well as for supplemental and prescription plans. But I know that our health care needs will be met, and that gives me a sense of both being cared about and being cared for.
Medicare allows my husband and me to continue to contribute to our community with such organizations as the YMCA and the Virginia Museum of Natural History. We can continue contributing as long as our health holds out — and our health holds out because we’re able to access the health care we need through Medicare.
We must stay vigilant to protect these programs. As part of our Relief for All Virginians campaign, Virginia Organizing is calling on members of Congress to include increased funding for Medicaid in the next COVID-19 relief package and to protect Medicare funding so that future generations can have the same peace of mind I do.
M. MARTHA WOODY
Martinsville
