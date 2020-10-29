LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Nelson Edwards is 'real' Martinsville

To the editor:

As I write this, we are one week away from picking new Martinsville City Council members. For those who are still undecided, I will present my case for Nelson Edwards.

First of all, Nelson has known me all of my life. You see I grew up next door to Nelson and his family. Nelson's parents were hard-working, honest and about as real as you could get. The apple never dropped far from the tree when it comes to Nelson.

You may have heard of Nelson's brother, Taylor, who was a high school football coach at Martinsville. He also is one of the state's greats and is up there with all time victories in Virginia. He does not get nearly the credit he deserves, but that's for another article. My point is the man had an incredible effect on hundreds of young men, and that came from his parents.