LETTER TO THE EDITOR: New law makes roads less safe

To the editor:

Light 'em up, and pop a top, the fine folks in Richmond are setting you free! House Bill 5058 has passed, and is waiting on the governor's signature to become the law of the land. This bill takes away some of the best tools law enforcement has to stop drunks and drug users driving on the roads.

It used to be that a broken headlight or tail light was a good indicator for other problems, and the police would use those minor infractions to catch folks who should not be on the roads. With the passage of this bill, you can get your drink on, and as long as you are driving a car with a bad light, obstructed view, exhaust falling off, windows tinted too dark or other safety violations, the police can't stop you.

If you are stopped and the strong odor of marijuana is emanating from your open window, the police can no longer use that as probable cause to search for illegal substances. Basically, if you take a few precautions, you can get away with drinking and driving or toking and driving in Virginia.

This will make our roads unsafe because law enforcement will not be able to stop the drunk who forgets to turn on his headlights. I hope you are not on the receiving end of a drunk's poor judgment.