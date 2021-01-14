LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Next time vote for Judge Clark

To the editor:
In response to the editorial that was unsigned (written by cowards?) calling for the resignation of Rep. Morgan Griffith and Rep. Bob Good plus a total of 147 supporters of President Trump ("OUR VIEW: We ask for your resignations," Jan. 10), my, my, don't we think we are powerful?
You only had one vote last election, and I don't feel either of these received your vote. So, next election, vote for Judge Martin Clark ("MY WORD: A ‘self-serving’ ‘peacocking politician," Jan. 10).
CLIFF STONE
Bassett