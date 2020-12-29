LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No honor in Conway's appointment

To the editor:

During the third week of December 2020, The Hill, a political news website, featured an editorial by a new "Horton" (think Dr. Seuss' character), in the person of retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven J. Lepper. A graduate of the Air Force Academy and former deputy judge advocate general of the Air Force, Lepper calls-out President Donald Trump for his appointment of Kellyanne Conway to the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors, which is tasked with advising the academy’s superintendent.

During Conway’s tenure as senior political counselor to President Trump, television audiences witnessed her repeated efforts to use “alternative facts” to explain and mislead Americans about the controversial, crude, immoral, sometimes unconstitutional actions and outright lies told by her boss.

In his editorial, Lepper minces no words when he reacts to Trump’s action: “ I am horrified by the message this appointment of Conway sends: that a purveyor of ‘alternative facts' ... should be placed in a position of trust and influence at an institution responsible for teaching future generations of military leaders about honor, integrity and character.“