 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No support for Trump here
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No support for Trump here

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

I read with some interest the letter from Bill Barnes, ("If you vote for Biden, this is what you are choosing," Oct. 18) in support of Donald Trump for president of U.S. Perhaps to Mr. Barnes the character of the person who sits in the oval office and is president doesn’t matter. But I cannot support a man whose character is one of grabbing a porn star by her genitals and evading his just debts by filing for bankruptcy 45 times. So Mr. Trump doesn’t deserve my support, nor does he have it.

RICHARD HARRISON

Martinsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert