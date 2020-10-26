LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No support for Trump here

I read with some interest the letter from Bill Barnes, ("If you vote for Biden, this is what you are choosing," Oct. 18) in support of Donald Trump for president of U.S. Perhaps to Mr. Barnes the character of the person who sits in the oval office and is president doesn’t matter. But I cannot support a man whose character is one of grabbing a porn star by her genitals and evading his just debts by filing for bankruptcy 45 times. So Mr. Trump doesn’t deserve my support, nor does he have it.