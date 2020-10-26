LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Now is no time for sales tax increase

To the editor:
The Bulletin's article ("Schools want a penny for thoughts," Oct. 18) about how Henry County residents will vote on Nov. 3 about whether or not to raise our sales and use tax by 1% to fund renovations and construction projects for the Henry County schools.
Now I can see where there is a demand for multiple projects that need to be completed in our school system and how these funds would come to good use, however we are in the midst of a pandemic. There are still hundreds of people out of work in this county, and it is going to continue to get worse as we fight this COVID-19 situation into 2021.
Now is not the time for Henry County to vote for a tax increase. The board should have tabled this proposal for the 2021 ballot as did the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County. I would encourage my Henry County friends and neighbors to vote no on this tax increase.
ANDREW C. PALMER
Collinsville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!