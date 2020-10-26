LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Now is no time for sales tax increase

To the editor:

The Bulletin's article ("Schools want a penny for thoughts," Oct. 18) about how Henry County residents will vote on Nov. 3 about whether or not to raise our sales and use tax by 1% to fund renovations and construction projects for the Henry County schools.

Now I can see where there is a demand for multiple projects that need to be completed in our school system and how these funds would come to good use, however we are in the midst of a pandemic. There are still hundreds of people out of work in this county, and it is going to continue to get worse as we fight this COVID-19 situation into 2021.

Now is not the time for Henry County to vote for a tax increase. The board should have tabled this proposal for the 2021 ballot as did the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County. I would encourage my Henry County friends and neighbors to vote no on this tax increase.

ANDREW C. PALMER

Collinsville