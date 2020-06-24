LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Nursing facilities can find ways for visitation

mvb reed letter to the editor
To the editor:
People should be concerned about all the residents in nursing facilities that have passed not from the virus but from being isolated from all family since all the shutting down of facilities from visitors. I understand this virus is contagious, but there are ways for them [residents] to have visitors. With the weather as nice as it is, it should be possible for a outside visit. Some nursing facilities are letting families visit at the resident's window, but the window has to remain closed. With the outside traffic and air conditioning units running, you can’t communicate with each other.
Some say use phones or video chat, but this doesn’t work for everyone. Some of these residents are declining in health because of not having their family with them, and some are dying alone. In April when all visitation was ordered to stop, my brother started refusing all his medication, and to this day he is still refusing it. He is now considered end-of-life because of his health.
I have seen on some news sites where some facilities are building a partition for visitation made of three sides of Plexiglas and 2-by-4s. The residents are behind this protected screen while the visitor is on the other side. There are safe ways for families to visit if the facility would agree.
End-of-life residents are being refused visitors.
TERESA REED
Bassett
