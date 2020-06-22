LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Open up your hearts for Salvation Army

To the editor:
More than 10 years ago I accepted a position as board member with the local corp of the Salvation Army, which includes Henry, Patrick, Franklin counties, with Martinsville the corp's headquarters. I decided that I would commit to more than monthly attendance at board meetings. Participation, volunteerism, monetary donations and prayers would be my salary.
I was not going to be a bored board member. I accepted and adjusted to the various leaderships that were assigned to this corp. Being a Methodist, I was familiar with the routine rotation of clergy.
It has been a rewarding experience. Blood, sweat and tears were spent, but so were the moments that were God-driven. Being asked to hold church service in the authorized absence of the lieutenants, preparing food, providing shelter, serving meals, ringing bells for Christmas and again in summer for camp tuition. Do not think these are bragging events but precious memories and many good times.
It is apparent to me at my "advanced age" that younger minds and more energetic faithful soldiers are needed to support this mission of helping the less fortunate, responding to disasters and to individual crises. Poverty is a constant drag in any community. Empathy is an emotion that should drive people to action and so many dedicated volunteers do so much for so many in need. Success does not happen without their dedication. They deserve all the blessings and gratitude.
I urge you to find it in your heart to contact Lts. Bradley and Ashley Mumford (276-638-2684) to volunteer or to make a much-needed donation, or agree to be a board member. Take away any politics, any superior attitude, racist, or sexist baggage and simply do something out of love for others who need love and hope, food, shelter or a better future. Share your wealth, your time, and your love for others and take my place. You will be rewarded. Be a Good Samaritan in the 21st century.
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway