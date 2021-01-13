LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our community has lost a real hero

To the editor:

Henry County has lost a star. Jim Martin was a product of Fieldale and made the baseball's major leagues. He is pictured in the "Martinsville & Henry County Memories." Our county has many notable athletes who made the "big time." It was a delight to listen to Jim’s colorful escapades with other baseball heroes of those days.

But Jim Martin was also star performer following his baseball career. He was a coach, teacher, mentor, advisor, to every child and student he met. He enjoyed competition fishing and relating tales of those outings.

I know he changed lives. His last work was as a school bus driver and then as a "presence" on the buses. He often was a substitute parent, and I know there are adults that learned how to be a good citizen by the love and nurture skills Jim offered. His buddies were David Deal, Joe (Yogi) Plaster and other dedicated coaches at local schools and other sport venues.

Over the years I became close to Jim and his sweet wife, Abbie, through church. He held various positions in our church, he was an enthusiastic member in bible studies, and he enjoyed a good meal and was always there to stir our famous Brunswick stew. Those were precious years, and Jim Martin will be a precious memory to so many who knew and loved him.