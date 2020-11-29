LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our nation is better than Trump

To the editor:

What an embarrassment, what a circus of legal clowns. All you need to do is watch and listen to the sad efforts to demean the obvious election results. Rudy Giuliani and his bizarre declarations of votes stolen from Trump only make the case that he and Trump are the ones who have attempted to sabotage the process of this election.

To letter writer Bill Barnes ("There will be no unity under Biden," Nov. 18), I am sorry for your negative attitude that nothing good can result from a Biden-Harris administration. I honestly hoped and prayed for Trump to do well for our nation. He failed time and time again. His ego and self-centered personality combined with a history of low integrity, lack of empathy, lack of humility and total disregard for the words in the Preamble to the Constitution was the result.

The democracy of our nation and the traditions for transition of power has been soiled by a person who never understood the scope of the office of President of the United States of America. Folks tried to tutor him, advise him and even made excuses for him, but rather he chose to emulate dictators.