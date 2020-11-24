LETTER TO THE EDITOR:: Pence's references to Scripture

To the editor:

I appreciate [religion page contributor] Jim Pence for not incorrectly bearing the title “pastor.” A congregation should have a plurality of pastors, but never just one. The Bulletin has Pence listed as the “minister” for the Pleasant Grove Christian Church. Even still, based on 1 Timothy 4:6, Pence should quit his day job. When he does use Scripture, he misuses it.

Why is Pence quoting Malachi 3:10? That is an Old Testament scripture, written to Jews, and is not authoritative to Christians today. Tithing is not a Christian command, and Hebrews 7:5 proves it. We are not under the Levitical priesthood, not the law of Moses, and we are not national Jews. The tithe was basically a Jewish tax. Pence could have at least quoted 2 Corinthians 9:6-7, which teaches that Christians can freely give (not a set 10%, which is what a tithe was).

Why is Pence harping on tithing in a time when people are unemployed, a second stimulus check did not come through and stored-up money is running low? Why doesn’t Pleasant Grove Christian Church open up their “storehouse” (Malachi 3:10) to those in the community rather than asking for more donations from the community? I’m 19, and I think this is why young people avoid religion: preachers always talking about money.