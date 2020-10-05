LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Please pray before you vote to re-elect the president

To the editor:

Please, please, everyone when you go to vote in this year's election, put on your “thinking cap” if you want four more years of what we have or do you want a change? The world is in turmoil now.

Jeffery Goldberg's article in The Atlantic said President Trump had said “Americans who dies in war are “losers and suckers.” This is very wrong, and to say John McCain was not a war hero because he was captured is wrong also. Soldiers gave their lives for all of us. They cannot help getting killed or captured.

Also, Trump should not act in a racist manner. I had hoped he had gotten better since he was charged with discriminatory housing in New York City in the 1970s.

A lot of people in Trump’s administration have been charged with crimes: Steve Bannon for fraud; Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen convicted and put in prison; Michael Flynn was indicted and pleaded guilty; Roger Stone convicted and waiting sentence and some of Trump’s secretaries, including Price, Zinke, Acosta and Pruitt, have resigned.

Trump should have told people about the coronavirus early and not said it was fake and would go away. This virus is very real, so please pray before you vote and decide if you want what we have no or change.