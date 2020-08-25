LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Post office issues reinforces need to vote

To the Editor:
I am convinced that your president is set on stealing his way to a second term. We are about two months away from the November election, and he has a post master general who has no experience with the post office. He may have sent a letter or two but nothing to indicate he has any idea of what was proposed in our Constitution for post offices.
I believe he bought his position with donations to the GOP and is under the direction of President Trump to weaken postal services for the purpose of affecting the election. Postal mailing boxes have been removed, and sorting machines have been taken from various locations with no plan to replace or upgrade. Now we hear overtime will not be allowed, and bailout funding is doubtful. COVID-19 problems also impact postal workers.
It is Congress that establishes and should regulate post offices according to the Constitution, Article 1, Section 8 and the Amendments 15 and 19 both say “the right of citizens to vote shall not be denied ...”
President Trump figures even if we vote, the vote may not have to be counted. Our country and its election boards are so much better than he is. Just make sure you vote. Don’t be left out. You have the right.
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway
