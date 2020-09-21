LETTER TO THE EDITOR: President Trump has done just find handling the coronavirus

To the editor:
President Trump has received much criticism for his handling of the pandemic. President Trump was severely criticized for allowing the national PPE stockpile to be depleted. However, it was President Obama's adminstration that did not sufficiently replenish the stockpile after the SARS and H1N1 virus. President Trump just followed suit.
The virus originated in Wuhan, China, in early December. The Chinese Communist Party initially denied that the disease could be transmitted between humans. The world Health Organization, citing Chinese research, stated that there was “no clear evidence” of human-to-human transmission.
The first person in the U.S. to contract the virus was reportedly on Jan 20. President Trump imposed travel restrictions on Jan 31. That was the day after WHO declared a global health emergency. At that time there were only six cases confirmed in the U.S.
President Trump took U.S.A. funding away from WHO because of its handling of the pandemic. President Trump will find a way to hold China accountable for unleashing this deadly disease without forewarning. No other politician in Washington will do that. They will all tip-toe through the tulips .
ROBERT SHORTER
Bassett
