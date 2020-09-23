LETTER TO THE EDITOR: President Trump has done more for military and veterans

To the editor:
I have just finished reading John Rehder’s outrageous attacks on our president ("This commander-in-chief disrespects our military," Sept. 17), and I am fed up with his and others' repeating the Democratic Party's talking points that are not based in reality and almost always quote unnamed sources. These are baseless, false, far-left propaganda pieces generated by "Never Trumpers," who will lie, smear and denigrate our president at every opportunity.
Mr. Rehder, unlike you, a weekend warrior, I served in the U.S. Army from 1965 until 1970 and in Vietnam in 1966-1967. I was honorably discharged in September 1970. I have been provided outpatient services at the veterans clinic in Salem since 1982.
No president in modern history has fought for veterans services more than Donald J. Trump. Services for veterans have been increased, improved and broadened since President Trump took office. He has done more for the military than Carter, Bush I and Bush II, Clinton and Obama. The military and, yes, the veterans administration were in shambles when President Trump took charge. Our military might had been depleted under these feckless, self-serving presidents for 30 years, lifelong Washington swamp denizens every one.
And, by the grace of God, I pray he will be re-elected in November and continue to make our military and our Veterans Administration great again. And, just so you will know the truth, he has stood up for Christians both here at home and around the world. God bless America, God bless President Trump, and if you don’t love America, go somewhere else and speak out against the government. I’ll visit you in prison.
JAMES THOMAS
Bassett
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!