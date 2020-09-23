LETTER TO THE EDITOR: President Trump has done more for military and veterans

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

I have just finished reading John Rehder’s outrageous attacks on our president ("This commander-in-chief disrespects our military," Sept. 17), and I am fed up with his and others' repeating the Democratic Party's talking points that are not based in reality and almost always quote unnamed sources. These are baseless, false, far-left propaganda pieces generated by "Never Trumpers," who will lie, smear and denigrate our president at every opportunity.

Mr. Rehder, unlike you, a weekend warrior, I served in the U.S. Army from 1965 until 1970 and in Vietnam in 1966-1967. I was honorably discharged in September 1970. I have been provided outpatient services at the veterans clinic in Salem since 1982.

No president in modern history has fought for veterans services more than Donald J. Trump. Services for veterans have been increased, improved and broadened since President Trump took office. He has done more for the military than Carter, Bush I and Bush II, Clinton and Obama. The military and, yes, the veterans administration were in shambles when President Trump took charge. Our military might had been depleted under these feckless, self-serving presidents for 30 years, lifelong Washington swamp denizens every one.