LETTER TO THE EDITOR: President Trump has done so much that is good

To the editor:

The Russian Collusion Hoax did not work. The Impeachment Scam did not work. The coronavirus is the Democrats' “Hail Mary” to unseat Trump in 2020. If masks don’t work, why wear them? If masks do work, why is the economy shut down?

Before the pandemic President Trump had this economy rolling like I have never seen in my lifetime. There were “help wanted” signs in front of almost every business. Some corporations were returning to America, and housing starts were up. President Trump accomplished an invigorated economy via tax cuts, reducing government regulations and getting America out of unfavorable trade agreements.

When Trump announced he was a candidate for president, I thought that was a joke. The first thing he said was, “I will close the Southern border.” I jumped on the Trump train and have been there ever since.

In my opinion, leaving a Southern border open for the influx of drugs was the absolute worst thing politicians have allowed to happen to this country. Drugs are the root of most crime. Everyone, either directly or indirectly, has been affected by drugs. Trump is working to close that border.